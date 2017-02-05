Connacht Underage Cup and Shield Draw

Connacht Cup U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Cregmore/Claregalway
|V
|Claremorris A
|Maree/Oranmore A
|V
|Manulla
|Westport Utd A/Mervue A
|V
|Arrow Harps
|Newtown FC
|V
|AC Celtic
Connacht Cup U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Salthill Devon A
|V
|ST Francis
|Castlebar Celtic
|V
|Ballina Town
|Mervue Utd A
|V
|Colga FC
|Abbey Rovers
|V
|Manor Rangers
Connacht Cup U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Melview
|V
|Maree/Oranmore A/Castlebar Celtic
|Mervue Utd A
|V
|Salthill Devon B
|Salthill Devon A
|V
|Strand Celtic
|Renmore
|V
|Castlerea Celtic
Connacht Cup U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Colga FC
|V
|Claremorris A/Athenry
|Ballina
|V
|CP Ajax
|Westport Utd
|V
|Tuam Celtic A
|Galway Hibs
|V
|Salthill Devon A
Connacht Shield U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Hudson Bay
|V
|Knocknacarra
|Colga FC B
|V
|Colga FC A
|Kilglass/Enniscrone
|V
|Corofin Utd A
|Merville Utd
|V
|Ballymahon
Connacht Shield U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|AC Celtic
|v
|UCL Harps
|Benbulben
|v
|Kilshanvey Utd
|Manulla
|v
|Ballisodare Utd
|Westport Utd
|v
|St Josephs B
Connacht Shield U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Fahy Rovers
|v
|Knocknacarra
|Coolaney
|v
|Westport Utd
|Swinford
|v
|Mervue Utd B
|Ballisodare
|v
|Stonepark
Connacht Shield U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017
|Boyle Celtic
|v
|Craughwell Utd
|Maree/Oranmore
|v
|Mervue United
|Ballisodare Utd
|v
|Athenry B
|Manulla
|v
|Fahy Rovers