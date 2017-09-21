Connacht U18 Girls Prepare For Interpros

The Connacht U18 Girls have been training for the past four months ahead of the upcoming Interprovincial Championship, which begins on Saturday.

The team started training on May 20 as the squad came together for the first time at a camp in Ballinasloe. The following week, the team attended the gym at the Sportsground where the girls were introduced to their Strength & Conditioning Coach Jarleth Naughton, who is also the Head Coach of the senior Connacht Women’s team.

All the players were fitness tested and given a programme to follow over the summer. The players’ fitness has been re-tested once a month since with their programme altered every six weeks.

The squad kick off their Interpro campaign with an away match against Ulster in Virginia RFC.

The second game takes place on Saturday, September 30, against Munster in Ballinasloe RFC at 3pm. The campaign will be rounded off on October 7/8 with a clash against Leinster in Barnhall RFC.

Connacht Team Manager Paula Kelly joined John Mulligan on Over The Line.

Connacht U18 Girls squad: Mia Fahy (Galwegians/Glenamaddy Community School), Claudia McNicholas (Galwegians/Colaiste na Coiribe, Galway), Vanessa Finnan (Buccaneers/Our Lady’s Bower, Athlone), Jordan Hopkins (Galwegians/Calasanctius College Oranmore), Mary McLoughlin (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Claire Coghlan (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Eva McCormack (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Lily Brady (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Rian Callaghan (Buccaneers/Athlone Community College), Kayley Mannion (Galwegians/Glenamaddy Community School), Sarah Dent (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Sarah O’Rourke (Buccaneers/Our Lady’s Bower, Athlone), Georgia Codyre (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Sarah Walsh (Westport/Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh), Shona Kennedy (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Rachel Cox (Westport/Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh), Chloe Staunton (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Muireann Cawley (Westport/Sacred Heart School, Westport), Eleanor McMahon (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Aine Galvin (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Aisling Murphy (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Meabh Deely (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe), Niamh Kenny (Ballinasloe/Ardscoil Mhuire, Ballinasloe).

Coaching Team

Head Coach and Backs Coach: Sinead Cosgrave

Forwards Coach: Dermot Tierney

S&C Coach: Jarlath Naughton

Team Manager: Paula Kelly