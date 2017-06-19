15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Connacht U17, Minor And Senior Match Details Announced

By Sport GBFM
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 2:21 pm

Details of the Connacht Minor Football Semi-Finals and the Finals of the U17 and Senior Football Championship have been announced. The Connacht Minor Semi-Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played on Wednesday the 28th of June in Pearse Stadium and will throw in at 7.30pm. The Second Semi-Final between Sligo and Leitrim will be played in Markievicz Park on the same day at the same time. The Final will be played as the Curtain Raiser to the Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium at 12 noon with the Senior Final throwing in at 2pm.

The Connacht U17 Football Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played at the Connacht Centre of excellence on Saturday the 8th with the throw in time to be confirmed.

The Details in full are….

CONNACHT MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

EXTRA TIME IS NECESSARY

Semi Finals

Wednesday 28th June – 7.30PM

Sligo           v        Leitrim                                              Markievicz Park

Referee                                              L. Devenney (M)

Standby Referee/Linesman          J Henry (M)

Linesman                                          S Hehir (G)

Sideline Official                               M Parker (R)

 

Field Officer J Meehan/R Brennan

 

Galway       v        Roscommon                          Pearse Stadium

Referee                                    E O Grady (L)

Standby Referee/Linesman  J Glavey (M)

Linesman                                 R McBrien (L)

Sideline Official                      G McMahon (M)

 

Field Officer. P McNicholas/S Mullaney

Final:   9th July @ Pearse Stadium 12 Noon

 

CONNACHT U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Game to be played to a conclusion

Final:  Saturday 8th July

Galway       v        Roscommon                          COE

Referee                                    B Judge (S)

Standby Referee/Linesman  M Duffy(S)

Linesman                                 P Lydon (M)

Sideline Official                      C Conway (S)

 

Field Officer : TBC

 

CONNACHT SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  FINAL

SUNDAY 9th JULY @ 2pm

Galway   v        Roscommon                            Pearse Stadium

Officials To Be Confirmed

print
Sport
€10,000 Wedding Bells Leaderboard
June 19, 2017
Galway Club football championship latest
June 19, 2017
Galway United remain bottom despite Sligo draw
June 19, 2017
Galway hurlers sweating on Cathal Mannion for Leinster final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 19, 2017
Planners consider telecoms infrastructure for several county locations
June 19, 2017
Travellers plan City Hall protest over evictions at Cúl Trá site

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline