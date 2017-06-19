Connacht U17, Minor And Senior Match Details Announced

Details of the Connacht Minor Football Semi-Finals and the Finals of the U17 and Senior Football Championship have been announced. The Connacht Minor Semi-Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played on Wednesday the 28th of June in Pearse Stadium and will throw in at 7.30pm. The Second Semi-Final between Sligo and Leitrim will be played in Markievicz Park on the same day at the same time. The Final will be played as the Curtain Raiser to the Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium at 12 noon with the Senior Final throwing in at 2pm.
The Connacht U17 Football Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played at the Connacht Centre of excellence on Saturday the 8th with the throw in time to be confirmed.
The Details in full are….
CONNACHT MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
EXTRA TIME IS NECESSARY
Semi Finals
Wednesday 28th June – 7.30PM
Sligo v Leitrim Markievicz Park
Referee L. Devenney (M)
Standby Referee/Linesman J Henry (M)
Linesman S Hehir (G)
Sideline Official M Parker (R)
Field Officer J Meehan/R Brennan
Galway v Roscommon Pearse Stadium
Referee E O Grady (L)
Standby Referee/Linesman J Glavey (M)
Linesman R McBrien (L)
Sideline Official G McMahon (M)
Field Officer. P McNicholas/S Mullaney
Final: 9th July @ Pearse Stadium 12 Noon
CONNACHT U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
Game to be played to a conclusion
Final: Saturday 8th July
Galway v Roscommon COE
Referee B Judge (S)
Standby Referee/Linesman M Duffy(S)
Linesman P Lydon (M)
Sideline Official C Conway (S)
Field Officer : TBC
CONNACHT SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
SUNDAY 9th JULY @ 2pm
Galway v Roscommon Pearse Stadium
Officials To Be Confirmed