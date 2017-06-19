Connacht U17, Minor And Senior Match Details Announced

Details of the Connacht Minor Football Semi-Finals and the Finals of the U17 and Senior Football Championship have been announced. The Connacht Minor Semi-Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played on Wednesday the 28th of June in Pearse Stadium and will throw in at 7.30pm. The Second Semi-Final between Sligo and Leitrim will be played in Markievicz Park on the same day at the same time. The Final will be played as the Curtain Raiser to the Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and Roscommon at Pearse Stadium at 12 noon with the Senior Final throwing in at 2pm.

The Connacht U17 Football Final between Galway and Roscommon will be played at the Connacht Centre of excellence on Saturday the 8th with the throw in time to be confirmed.

The Details in full are….

CONNACHT MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

EXTRA TIME IS NECESSARY

Semi Finals

Wednesday 28th June – 7.30PM

Sligo v Leitrim Markievicz Park

Referee L. Devenney (M)

Standby Referee/Linesman J Henry (M)

Linesman S Hehir (G)

Sideline Official M Parker (R)

Field Officer J Meehan/R Brennan

Galway v Roscommon Pearse Stadium

Referee E O Grady (L)

Standby Referee/Linesman J Glavey (M)

Linesman R McBrien (L)

Sideline Official G McMahon (M)

Field Officer. P McNicholas/S Mullaney

Final: 9th July @ Pearse Stadium 12 Noon

CONNACHT U17 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Game to be played to a conclusion

Final: Saturday 8th July

Galway v Roscommon COE

Referee B Judge (S)

Standby Referee/Linesman M Duffy(S)

Linesman P Lydon (M)

Sideline Official C Conway (S)

Field Officer : TBC

CONNACHT SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

SUNDAY 9th JULY @ 2pm



Galway v Roscommon Pearse Stadium

Officials To Be Confirmed