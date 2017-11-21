Connacht U17 Girls win first ever Interprovincial Soccer title

CONNACHT were crowned 2017 Girls’ Interprovincial Champions following their 2-0 victory over kingpins Leinster on Sunday in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh. Two first half goals courtesy of Schools’ International Kate O’Dowd of St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen and Gort Community School pupil Abbie Callanan were enough to seal the deal for Dom Coll’s charges. There was double celebrations for the winning side as Kate Slevin (Claregalway College) was announced as the Player of the Match following a sterling performance for her Province.

Connacht Manager Dom Coll who teaches in Presentation College, Athenry has been involved in the Connacht Schools set up from 1993 and he recalls last winning the Girls U18s title back then in the late 90s. This will be the first win for him in the U15s age group following nearly a twenty year absence. It was bitter sweet that it was Leinster they overcame in the final series of matches because Coll recalls the hosts winning the title both in 2012 and 2015 on dubious penalty calls which snatched the title from his grasp. No doubt an historic day for the Westerners who will celebrate in style following a wonderful weekend of creative football.

CONNACHT: Chellene Trill, Shauna Brennan, Hannah Walsh & Kate Slevin (Claregalway College), Theresa Kinnevey & Anna Fahey (St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard), Sarah Kiernan & Helen Monaghan (Ursuline College, Sligo), Annie Gough (Jesus & Mary SS, Gortnor Abbey), Muireann Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Kate O’Dowd (St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen), Saoirse Healey (Presentation College, Athenry), Erin Taheny (St. Mary’s College, Ballysadare), Abbie Callanan (Gort Community School), Emer O’Neill (St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh), Aoibheann Costello (Scoil Bhríde, Mercy SS, Tuam), Amy Mahon (St. Joseph’s Community College, Charlestown)

MANAGEMENT | Dom Coll (Presentation College, Athenry), Seamas MacEachmharcaigh, Sarah Farragher (both Sacred Heart School, Westport), Seán Boland (Meánscoil Muire gan Smál, Convent of Mercy, Roscommon), Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway College)