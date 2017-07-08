15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht U17 Football Final – Roscommon 2-8 Galway 1-8

By Sport GBFM
July 8, 2017

Roscommon overcame Galway by three points today in the first ever Connacht u17 Final in the Connacht GAA Centre of excellence. The victors led by 2-4 – 1-4 at the interval thanks to late first half goals from Paul Carey and Peter Gilhooley. The Galway goal came from Jack Keady just before half time and the Tribesmen got within a point of their opponents 5 minutes into the second half courtesy of points by Matthew Tierney and Oisin McDonagh. That was as close as Galway got however as a more physical Roscommon side, inspired by Shane Cunnane’s three second half points, ran out winners by 2-8 to 1-8.

