Connacht U17 Football Final – Roscommon 2-8 Galway 1-8

Roscommon overcame Galway by three points today in the first ever Connacht u17 Final in the Connacht GAA Centre of excellence. The victors led by 2-4 – 1-4 at the interval thanks to late first half goals from Paul Carey and Peter Gilhooley. The Galway goal came from Jack Keady just before half time and the Tribesmen got within a point of their opponents 5 minutes into the second half courtesy of points by Matthew Tierney and Oisin McDonagh. That was as close as Galway got however as a more physical Roscommon side, inspired by Shane Cunnane’s three second half points, ran out winners by 2-8 to 1-8.

