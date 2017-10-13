Connacht team named for European opener

Head Coach Kieran Keane has announced the Connacht team to face French Top 14 side Oyonnax at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland on Saturday (7pm Irish time, 8pm local).

Out-half Andrew Deegan and loosehead prop Denis Coulson both start and make their European debuts for the province.

Darragh Leader is named at full-back with Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy lining up on the wings. Eoin Griffin and Tom Farrell form a new centre pairing with Bundee Aki rested having played the full 80 in all six of Connacht’s games so far this season.

Deegan forms a half back pairing with Caolin Blade, who makes his third start of the season. In the front row Coulson is joined by hooker Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham at tight head.

Locks Ultan Dillane and James Cannon are in the engine room with Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon and captain John Muldoon in the back row.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kieran Keane said: “Oyonnax are in a similar situation to us and both teams are looking to build some momentum.

“This competition is new for me and quite a few of the boys, the fact that we’re playing in Geneva is a really interesting situation for us so there are a lot of new aspects to it.”

#USOvCON

Kick-off 7.00pm Irish Time (Non-Televised)

(15-9) Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Andrew Deegan, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Connolly, Kieran Marmion, Craig Ronaldson, Rory Scholes.