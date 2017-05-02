15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

connacht-rugby-media-release

Connacht Squad Update

By Sport GBFM
May 2, 2017

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO12 game away to Munster, the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Kieran Marmion has returned to full training and is available for selection.

Marnitz Boshoff, Cian Kelleher and Darragh Leader all came through last Saturday’s game versus Scarlets with no ill effects.

Steve Crosbie sustained an AC joint injury in the game versus Leinster and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Eoin Griffin is following GRTP protocols following a head injury sustained in the Scarlets game.

Josh Rowland sustained a foot injury in training last week and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Munster v Connacht
At Thomond Park, 5.15pm.
Live on TG4 
Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU, 51st competition game)
Assistant Referees:  TBC
Citing Commissioner:  Wayne Sheridan (IRFU)
TMO: TBC

Sport
