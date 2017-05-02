Connacht Squad Update

Ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO12 game away to Munster, the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Kieran Marmion has returned to full training and is available for selection.

Marnitz Boshoff, Cian Kelleher and Darragh Leader all came through last Saturday’s game versus Scarlets with no ill effects.

Steve Crosbie sustained an AC joint injury in the game versus Leinster and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Eoin Griffin is following GRTP protocols following a head injury sustained in the Scarlets game.

Josh Rowland sustained a foot injury in training last week and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Munster v Connacht

At Thomond Park, 5.15pm.

Live on TG4

Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU, 51st competition game)

Assistant Referees: TBC

Citing Commissioner: Wayne Sheridan (IRFU)

TMO: TBC