Connacht Squad Update Pre-Scarlets

The Connacht Rugby medical team have issued the following squad update ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets (7.35pm).

Lock:

Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

James Cannon sustained a minor thigh strain in training last week and is currently rehabilitating under the supervision of the medical and performance staff.

Back Row:

Naulia Dawai is progressing well with his hamstring rehabilitation and is due to return to training next week.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery last week.

Scrum-half:

James Mitchell is progressing well in his recovery from a shoulder injury and will return to training in the coming weeks.

Centre:

Peter Robb is rehabilitating from recent hip surgery and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:

Tiernan O’Halloran has recovered from his hip injury sustained against the Dragons and has returned to training.

Matt Healy is progressing well with his groin rehabilitation and is due to return to training next week.

Cormac Brennan has returned to training following his recent shoulder injury.

Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery and will return to training in the coming weeks.