Connacht Squad Update Ahead Of Wasps Friendly

With just 11 days until Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 opener against Glasgow Warriors at the Sportsground, an extended Connacht squad have departed for England ahead of tomorrow’s opening pre-season clash with Wasps.

The match takes place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry tomorrow night (7.35pm) before Pat Lam’s Bristol visit the Sportsground on Saturday at 3pm with tickets from €5 available here.

Prop:

Denis Buckley sustained a minor finger injury in training last week and is due to return to squad training next week.

Lock:

Quinn Roux is returning from an ankle injury sustained whilst on international duty and will return to training next week.

Back Row:

Jake Heenan is recovering from a back injury sustained in training and his progress is being monitored by the medical team.

Scrum-half:

Caolin Blade injured his hamstring in last week’s training session Munster and will be out of action until the end of September.

Centre:

Tom Farrell will return to team training next week as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury in pre-season.

Peter Robb is following graduated return to play protocols for a head injury sustained in training last week.

Back Three:

Niyi Adeolokun underwent knee surgery at the end of last season and will return to partial team training towards the end of September/early October.

Tiernan O’Halloran is recovering from knee surgery in the off season and will return to team training in the coming weeks.