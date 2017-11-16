Connacht Squad announced ahead of Interprovincial series

The Connacht squad for the Under 15 Girls Interprovincials this weekend have been named with nine players from Galway Schools included. The players are Chellene Trill, Shauna Brennan, Hannah Walsh & Kate Slevin from Claregalway College, Theresa Kinnevey and Anna Fahey of St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard, Saoirse Healy from Presentation College, Athenry, Abbie Callanan from Gort Community School and Aoibheann Costello from Scoil Bhríde, Mercy SS, Tuam. There is also a strong Galway connection in the management team with Dom Coll from Pres Athenry and Claregalway’s Fabienne Cooney who currently teaches in the Mercy Roscommon.

Connacht will play their first game tomorrow against Ulster at 3pm at the AUL Complex.

CONNACHT | Chellene Trill, Shauna Brennan, Hannah Walsh & Kate Slevin (Claregalway College), Theresa Kinnevey & Anna Fahey (St. Paul’s Secondary School, Oughterard), Sarah Kiernan & Helen Monaghan (Ursuline College, Sligo), Annie Gough (Jesus & Mary SS, Gortnor Abbey), Muireann Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Kate O’Dowd (St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen), Saoirse Healy (Presentation College, Athenry), Erin Taheny (St. Mary’s College, Ballysadare), Abbie Callanan (Gort Community School), Emer O’Neill (St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh), Aoibheann Costello (Scoil Bhríde, Mercy SS, Tuam), Amy Mahon (St. Joseph’s Community College, Charlestown)

MANAGEMENT | Dom Coll (Presentation College, Athenry), Seamas MacEachmharcaigh, Sarah Farragher (both Sacred Heart School, Westport), Seán Boland, Fabienne Cooney (both Meánscoil Muire gan Smál, Convent of Mercy, Roscommon)

FIXTURES

Friday, November 17

3.00pm Ulster v Connacht

4.30pm Leinster v Munster

Saturday, November 18

1.00pm Match 3 Draw to be made on Friday evening

2.30pm Match 4 Draw to be made on Friday evening

Sunday, November 19

10.00am Match 5

11.30am Match 6