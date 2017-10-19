Connacht Sign Centre Pita Ahki

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to announce the signing of centre Pita Ahki. The 25-year-old signs from Mitre 10 Cup side Waikato having previously played Super Rugby with the Blues and the Hurricanes.

Playing for the All Blacks Sevens team Ahki won a World Cup Sevens medal in 2013 and helped New Zealand to a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He is also a graduate of the Junior World Championships having played for Tonga Under 20s in 2011 and New Zealand Under 20s in 2012.

Commenting on the new signing, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “Pita is a highly-rated young player who has played Super Rugby for the Blues and the Hurricanes. He is a strong pacey player who will add to our attacking options. I think he will fit in well at Connacht and I am delighted to be welcoming him to the province.”

Speaking on his move to the Sportsground, Pita Ahki said: “I am really excited about my move to Connacht. I am looking forward to the prospect of playing European and PRO14 rugby. Connacht have developed a huge reputation as a proud club with community central to everything they do. I can’t wait to join up with the squad and meet the Sportsground crowd.”