The Keith Finnegan Show

Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – The Players

By Sport GBFM
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:00 am

All roads lead to Pearse Stadium on Sunday for the Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and Roscommon

Over the next three days you will hear from the team captains and managers of both sides but today, to start our build up to Sunday, we hear from two players who actually be marking each other in the Connacht Final.

Paul Conroy has been an outstanding servant for Galway and he spoke to Kevin Dwyer

Ollie Turner was at the Roscommon Press Evening and he spoke to Niall McInerney who is on the Roscommon team and who’s father comes from Gort!

Sunday’s game is LIVE on Galway Bay FM

