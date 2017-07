Kevin Walsh and Kevin McStay will be the men overseeing their teams in Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Final.

Galway already have one up on Roscommon following last year’s 3-14 to 0-16 win at McHale Park.

Galway Manager Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer

Roscommon Manager Kevin McStay spoke to Ollie Turner

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM