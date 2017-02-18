Connacht Rugby V Dragons Live Stream

Main Stream 1

Our Commentary Team today will be Rob Murphy and Joe Healy.

Kick off at 19:35pm, online broadcast starts at 19:20pm

PRO12 Preview: Connacht v Dragons

Did you know?

Connacht Rugby victory in Cardiff on Sunday ended a three game losing run in the Guinness PRO12, whilst the Irishmen’s only home loss in their last eight matches in all tournaments was to Munster in the PRO12 on New Year’s Eve.

Newport Gwent Dragons have won only one of their last five Guinness PRO12 fixtures: 26-8 at home to Treviso in round 13.

Dragons have not won away from home in the PRO12 since a visit to Treviso in March 2015.

Dragons beat Connacht in round 8 in Newport and have only once before achieved a PRO12 season’s double over the Irishmen, in the inaugural home and away season of 2003/04 – the only previous time Dragons have won in Galway.

Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:

Played 27, Connacht won 17, Dragons won 10.

CONNACHT RUGBY v NEWPORT GWENT DRAGONS

At the Sportsground, 7.35pm.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU, 146th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Adam Jones (WRU), Shane Kierans (IRFU)

Citing Commissioner: Eugene Ryan (IRFU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)

HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS Date Venue C N Connacht scorers Newport Gwent Dragons scorers Sun 23 Mar 14 Rodney Parade 24 8 Dan Parks(2C) Michael Swift(T) John Muldoon(2T) Rodney Ah You(T) Tom Prydie(T) Jason Tovey(P) Sat 6 Sep 14 Sportsground 16 11 Danie Poolman(T) Eoin McKeon(T) Darragh Leader(2P) Jason Tovey(2P) Nic Cudd(T) Sun 22 Feb 15 Rodney Parade 30 25 Jack Carty(2C/P) Mick Kearney(T) Eoghan Masterson(T) Darragh Leader(C/2P) Craig Ronaldson(T) Jack Dixon(T) Hallam Amos(2T) Tom Prydie(2C/2P) Fri 4 Sep 15 Sportsground 29 23 Danie Poolman(T) Nepia Fox-Matamua(T) Jack Carty(C/4P) Fionn Carr(T) Tom Prydie(P) James Thomas(T) Jason Tovey(2C/2P) Sarel Pretorius(T) Thu 11 Feb 16 Rodney Parade 26 21 Matt Healy(T) Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Eoghan Masterson(T) Bundee Aki(T) Craig Ronaldson(3C) Angus O’Brien(C/2P) Adam Hughes(T) Jason Tovey(P) Ashton Hewitt(T) Fri 4 Nov 16 Rodney Parade 16 21 Jack Carty(C/3P) Niyi Adeolokun(T) Angus O’Brien(C/2D/P) Ashton Hewitt(2T)

COMPARISON Connacht Dragons Last 3 PRO12 results: 31 Dec – Munster (H) L 9-16 1 Jan – Ospreys (H) L 0-10 7 Jan – Ospreys (A) L 7-29 6 Jan – Treviso (H) W 26-8 12 Feb – Cardiff Blues (A) W 19-13 10 Feb – Munster (A) L 17-45 PRO12 2016/17 8th – W4 D0 L8 – 21pts 10th – W4 D0 L9 – 19pts Last 6 PRO12 form lWWlLl (11pts) WWllLW (12pts) Top try scorer 4 – Niyi Adeolokun 4 – Pat Howard Top points scorer 68 – Jack Carty 77 – Angus O’Brien

Connacht team to face Dragons

Connacht Head Coach Pat Lam has named his side to face Newport Gwent Dragons in round 15 of the Guinness PRO12 on Saturday night (7:35pm).

There are five personnel changes from the side that beat Cardiff Blues in Wales five days ago.

Irish internationals Kieran Marmion, Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane all come in to start this week while centre Tom Farrell has been handed his full debut. The 23-year-old, who joined from Bedford Blues last month and has made two appearances from the bench, partners Craig Ronaldson in midfield tomorrow night at the Sportsground.

Hooker Dave Heffernan, who continues his impressive run of featuring in every game so far this season, earns his seventh start in the number 2 shirt.

From the bench, 23-year-old Steve Crosbie, who also joined the province last month, is in line to make his Connacht debut

Commenting on the upcoming game, head coach Pat Lam said:

“We’re all really excited to be back playing at home for the first time in five weeks. By all accounts it will be a full house here again tomorrow and that always drives us on.

“We’re very aware of where we are in this competition and what we need to do. Dragons will take confidence from their victory over us in round 8 so it’s really important that we are right on the money with our mental preparation and execution of the game plan.”

Saturday February 18th, kick off 19:35, the Sportsground

(Connacht caps in brackets)

15 Tiernan O’Halloran (119)

14 Niyi Adeolokun (50)

13 Tom Farrell (2)

12 Craig Ronaldson (59)

11 Matt Healy (85)

10 Jack Carty (72)

9 Kieran Marmion (115)

1 Denis Buckley (109)

2 Dave Heffernan (76)

3 Finlay Bealham (73)

4 Ultan Dillane (37)

5 Quinn Roux (47)

6 Sean O’Brien (32)

7 Jake Heenan (48)

8 John Muldoon (293) (captain)

Replacements:

16 Tom McCartney (57)

17 Ronan Loughney (190)

18 JP Cooney (44)

19 James Cannon (10)

20 Nepia Fox-Matamua (17)

21 Caolin Blade (38)

22 Steve Crosbie (0)

23 Rory Parata (25)

Injured / Unavailable: Conor Carey, Ivan Soroka, Conan O’Donnell, Andrew Browne, Marnitz Boshoff, Bundee Aki, Stacey Ili, Eoin Griffin, Cormac Brennan, Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader, Josh Rowland.