Connacht Rugby Releases Squad Update Ahead Of Final Pool 5 Clash

Ahead of the finale of Pool 5, Connacht’s medical team have released the following squad update.

Prop:

Finlay Bealham sustained a knee injury in training last week and will rehabilitate under the supervision of the medical and performance team over the coming weeks.

Denis Buckley is continuing his rehabilitation from recent ankle surgery and will be out of action until February.

JP Cooney is recovering from hamstring surgery and will be out of action until April.

Hooker:

Pat O’Toole is continuing his rehabilitation for his hamstring injury under the supervision of the medical and performance team and will return to action in mid February.

Lock:

James Cannon has reintegrated into full training this week following his shoulder injury versus Munster.

Andrew Browne has had a minor setback in his rehabilitation and is aiming to return to training in February.

Back Row:

James Connolly played for the Eagles last weekend with no ill effects from his recent calf injury.

Jarrad Butler fractured his hand in the game versus Worcester and will be out of action until February.

Eoin McKeon is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a calf injury and will return to team training in early February.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will return to team training in early February.

Jake Heenan is continuing his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and will be out of action until April.

Outhalf:

Steve Crosbie will be out of action until the end of January with a knee injury.

Centre:

Peter Robb sustained a hamstring injury in training last week and will be out of action for up to a month.

Back Three:

Cian Kelleher played versus Worcester with no ill effects from his recent head injury.

Stacey Ili sustained a head injury whilst playing for the Eagles last weekend and will follow return to play protocols.

Cormac Brennan returned to team training this week following his shoulder injury.