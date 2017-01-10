Connacht Rugby Release Squad Update

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup game at home to Zebre (1pm), the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Jack Carty picked up a low grade medial knee ligament sprain against Ospreys. He is unavailable this week and his fitness will be monitored ahead of the round 6 Champions Cup clash.

Peter Robb sustained a concussion in the game against Ospreys and will observe the return-to-play protocols.

Jake Heenan suffered a minor knee injury against Ospreys. He is unavailable this week and his fitness will be monitored ahead of the round 6 Champions Cup clash.

Ultan Dillane will continue rehab on his ankle injury which does not require surgery. He is expected to return in 3 – 4 weeks.

Quinn Roux is being treated for a groin injury sustained in training and will continue to be monitored this week.

Nepia Fox-Matamua is continuing his rehab for the rib cartilage injury he sustained in the Munster game. He is unavailable this week but his fitness will be monitored by the medical team.

John Muldoon will resume squad activity today having recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out last week.

Craig Ronaldson, Dominic Robertson McCoy and Josh Rowland have all been integrated into team training this week following their respective injuries.

Connacht v Zebre

Saturday January 14th

the Sportsground

Kick off 1pm