15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

connacht-rugby-media-release

Connacht Rugby Release Squad Update

By Sport GBFM
January 10, 2017

Time posted: 2:42 pm

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup game at home to Zebre (1pm), the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Jack Carty picked up a low grade medial knee ligament sprain against Ospreys. He is unavailable this week and his fitness will be monitored ahead of the round 6 Champions Cup clash.

Peter Robb sustained a concussion in the game against Ospreys and will observe the return-to-play protocols.

Jake Heenan suffered a minor knee injury against Ospreys. He is unavailable this week and his fitness will be monitored ahead of the round 6 Champions Cup clash.

Ultan Dillane will continue rehab on his ankle injury which does not require surgery. He is expected to return in 3 – 4 weeks.

Quinn Roux is being treated for a groin injury sustained in training and will continue to be monitored this week.

Nepia Fox-Matamua is continuing his rehab for the rib cartilage injury he sustained in the Munster game. He is unavailable this week but his fitness will be monitored by the medical team.

John Muldoon will resume squad activity today having recovered from the hamstring injury that ruled him out last week.

Craig Ronaldson, Dominic Robertson McCoy and Josh Rowland have all been integrated into team training this week following their respective injuries.

Connacht v Zebre
Saturday January 14th
the Sportsground
Kick off 1pm

print
Sport
Joint GAA/GPA/ESRI research project aims to support welfare of inter-county players
gaa-gpa-launch
January 10, 2017
Joint GAA/GPA/ESRI research project aims to support welfare of inter-county players
connacht-rugby-media-release
January 10, 2017
Connacht Rugby add three players to senior squad
NUI_Galway_BrandMark_B
January 10, 2017
NUI Galway Name Team for Walsh Cup Clash With Galway Hurlers

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

homeless2-news
January 10, 2017
Mayor of Galway discourages direct cash donations to homeless people
gbfm-news-dr-jim-browne
January 10, 2017
NUIG President pays tribute to the late TK Whitaker

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline