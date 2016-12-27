Connacht Rugby Release Squad Update Ahead of Munster

Ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO12 round 12 game at home to Munster (5:30pm), the Connacht Rugby medical team have provided the following update.

Forwards:

Finlay Bealham sustained a head injury v Ulster and will follow return to play protocols.

Ronan Loughney has undergone minor surgery on his knee injury and will be out of action for 6 weeks.

Conor Carey will be out for 3 months with the foot injury sustained v Wasps.

Dominic Robertson McCoy is undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury sustained in training.

Ivan Soroka is continuing his foot rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical and fitness team and is due to return to play in mid-February.

Locks:

Ultan Dillane sustained an ankle injury in the final minutes v Ulster and is awaiting a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Andrew Browne is continuing his ankle rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams for the injury sustained vs Dragons and is due to return to play in February.

Back Row:

John Muldoon sustained a minor thigh injury v Ulster and will be monitored during the week prior to the Munster game.

Jake Heenan is due to reintegrate into training with the squad this week following his knee and ankle injuries sustained in the Wasps round 3 game.

Eoghan Masterson is progressing well in his knee rehabilitation with the medical and fitness staff and is due to be available in the coming weeks

Scrum Half:

John Cooney sustained a thigh injury in training this month and his undergoing rehabilitation with the medical and fitness teams.

Outhalf:

Marnitz Boshoff has undergone surgery for the shoulder injury he sustained v Treviso and will be out for 3 months.

Shane O’Leary is continuing his recovery and following the graduated return to play protocols for concussion.

Centre:

Craig Ronaldson is progressing well in his thigh rehabilitation and is due to be available in mid-January.

Peter Robb is due to reintegrate into training with the squad this week following his thigh injury.

Bundee Aki has undergone surgery on his ankle injury and will commence his rehabilitation this week. He is due to return in mid-February.

Stacey Ili is progressing well in his ankle rehabilitation and will return to running this week.

Eoin Griffin is undergoing rehabilitation for a chest muscle injury and is due to return in March 2017.

Back Three:

Cian Kelleher is continuing his rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he sustained v Wasps (round 3) and will return to running this week.

Danie Poolman sustained a head injury v Ulster and will follow the return to play protocols.

Josh Rowland is progressing well with his ankle rehabilitation and is due for a return to play in the coming weeks.

Darragh Leader continues his recovery from hand surgery and will return in February 2017.

Connacht v Munster

Saturday December 31st

the Sportsground

Kick off 5:30pm