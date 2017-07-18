Connacht Rugby have announced that Steeltech Sheds have come on board as an official partner of Connacht Rugby with the company name to appear on the back of their playing and training shirts.

Tuam-based Steeltech Sheds are Ireland’s leading manufacturers of steel sheds, garages, home offices and garden rooms. It is a very exciting time for the business as they have made a major investment in the company and are expanding into the UK Market.

The new Connacht Rugby jersey for the forthcoming season will be launched on Thursday with the Steeltech Sheds name to feature prominently on the playing and training shirts.

Commenting on the new partnership, Connacht Rugby Head of Commercial & Marketing Brian Mahony said: “Steeltech Sheds are an excellent company who offer a superb product and we are delighted to welcome them on board as partners.

“With their head office in Tuam and showrooms across the province and nationally, they are a progressive, ambitious West of Ireland business whose values are very much aligned to our own.”

Sean Brett, Steeltech Sheds founder and CEO, said: “Steeltech Sheds are delighted to partner with Connacht Rugby for the forthcoming season. It’s an exciting time for both Connacht Rugby as they continue to push forward and Steeltech as we continue our quest for world domination of the shed market.

“We have previously worked with Connacht when we supplied the Clan Bar building and see Connacht Rugby as a fantastic partner for us with our roots in the West of Ireland.

“We look forward to this partnership as both the club and our company advance.”

Steeltech Sheds was founded in Galway in 1994 by Sean Brett and has grown rapidly since then to now employ 150 people in Tuam with 16 showrooms in Ireland and a further eight in the UK.

Steeltech’s business involves the design, manufacture, delivery and installation of garden sheds, garages, workshops, home offices and garden rooms. All products are made from steel and custom built to the customer’s specifications. Steeltech use the highest-quality products and materials, and accordingly a Steeltech shed never requires any maintenance. The company also offer a long-term guarantee and free delivery and assembly.