Connacht Rugby to install additional temporary terracing for Munster clash

Connacht Rugby have announced that they will be installing additional temporary terracing in the Sportsground for the Guinness PRO14 Championship clash with Munster on Friday (K.O. at 7:35pm). The decision was taken due to the level of ticket sales for the interprovincial derby.

The extended terracing is being installed at both the Bohermore and College Road ends of the Sportsground to facilitate the increased demand.

Adult and juvenile tickets for the additional terracing are on sale immediately and supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment. Gates will be open two hours before kickoff so patrons can arrive early and enjoy the match day experience.

