Connacht Rugby expresses condolences following the sad passing of Neville Furlong

September 26, 2017

Connacht Rugby wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Connacht player and former Irish International Neville Furlong. Neville played his club rugby with NUIG and represented Connacht in the early 1990’s. In 1992, he scored a famous try for Ireland against the All Blacks during the tour of New Zealand.

Commenting on the sad passing, Connacht Rugby CEO, Willie Ruane said: “On behalf of everyone in Connacht Rugby I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Furlong family on Neville’s sad passing. Neville represented the province in the 1990s and was capped twice for Ireland in the tour of New Zealand in 1992. The entire rugby community is in mourning following his untimely passing.”

