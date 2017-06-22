15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Connacht Rugby confirm pre-season schedule

By Sport GBFM
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 1:28 pm

In preparation for the upcoming 2017/18 season, Connacht Rugby have confirmed their pre-season schedule of games. English sides Wasps and Bristol will provide quality opposition in the lead up to the new campaign. 

Wednesday August 23rd         Wasps v Connacht Rugby       Ricoh Arena                19:35
Saturday August 26th              Connacht Rugby v Bristol       the Sportsground     15:00

The squad, under new head coach Kieran Keane will travel to the Ricoh Arena to play last year’s Aviva Premiership finalists on Wednesday August 23rd. The two sides will be familiar with each other having met in the pool stages of last season’s Champions Cup, with both teams winning their home fixture. In round four of the competition, Connacht outhalf Jack Carty snatched a dramatic 20-18 victory with the final kick of the game in front of a sold-out Sportsground.

Following the Wasps fixtures, all eyes will be on the Sportsground on Saturday August 26th when former Connacht head coach Pat Lam brings his Bristol side to Galway for the highly-anticipated final pre-season clash.

Early bird tickets to the Wasps v Connacht game go on sale on Monday June 26th via wasps.co.uk/tickets .

Tickets for Connacht v Bristol will be made available through Connacht Rugby in the coming weeks.

A Connacht Rugby Season Ticket includes access to the Connacht v Bristol pre-season game and remains the best value ticket for savings at the gate. Click here for more information.

print
Sport
Tyrur Shay Among Four Irish Trained Dogs in English Greyhound Semi-Final
Galway records one of lowest job vacancy rates in Western region
June 22, 2017
Galway Tribesmen Supporters Bus Details For Leinster Final
June 22, 2017
Tyrur Shay Among Four Irish Trained Dogs in English Greyhound Semi-Final
June 22, 2017
National Time Trial and Road Race Championships – Event Information

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 22, 2017
Fine Gael set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities
June 22, 2017
PLan for new city townland Ardaun to go on public display

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline