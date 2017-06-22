Connacht Rugby confirm pre-season schedule

In preparation for the upcoming 2017/18 season, Connacht Rugby have confirmed their pre-season schedule of games. English sides Wasps and Bristol will provide quality opposition in the lead up to the new campaign.

Wednesday August 23rd Wasps v Connacht Rugby Ricoh Arena 19:35

Saturday August 26th Connacht Rugby v Bristol the Sportsground 15:00

The squad, under new head coach Kieran Keane will travel to the Ricoh Arena to play last year’s Aviva Premiership finalists on Wednesday August 23rd. The two sides will be familiar with each other having met in the pool stages of last season’s Champions Cup, with both teams winning their home fixture. In round four of the competition, Connacht outhalf Jack Carty snatched a dramatic 20-18 victory with the final kick of the game in front of a sold-out Sportsground.

Following the Wasps fixtures, all eyes will be on the Sportsground on Saturday August 26th when former Connacht head coach Pat Lam brings his Bristol side to Galway for the highly-anticipated final pre-season clash.

Early bird tickets to the Wasps v Connacht game go on sale on Monday June 26th via wasps.co.uk/tickets .

Tickets for Connacht v Bristol will be made available through Connacht Rugby in the coming weeks.

A Connacht Rugby Season Ticket includes access to the Connacht v Bristol pre-season game and remains the best value ticket for savings at the gate. Click here for more information.