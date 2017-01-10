Connacht Rugby add three players to senior squad

Connacht Rugby has today confirmed that outhalf Steve Crosbie and centre Tom Farrell have been added to the senior squad for the remainder of the 2016/17 season. Loosehead prop Peter McCabe has also joined the province on a loan deal from Munster Rugby.

23-year-old outhalf Steve Crosbie, who can also play in midfield, joins the province on the back of a short term contract with Munster where he made two appearances for their ‘A’ side in the British & Irish Cup last month. The former Ireland under-20’s player originally came through the Leinster academy system and made two Guinness PRO12 appearances at the beginning of the 2014/15 season.

The Connacht coaching team have also boosted their options at midfield with the addition of 23-year-old Tom Farrell who joins from English Championship side Bedford Blues where he made 12 appearances this season. Having played with Lansdowne RFC, Farrell came through the Leinster Academy and also represented Ireland at under-19 and under-20 level. He joined up with his new team mates at the Sportsground on Monday and was today added to the European Rugby Champions Cup squad for the province.

24-year-old McCabe has also joined the province on loan from Munster Rugby and as cover for current front row injuries. The Cork-born prop impressed on a number of occasions for Munster ‘A’ after making his B&I Cup debut in the 2015 quarter-final against Doncaster Knights. He made his senior debut in the Guinness PRO12 this season, coming on as a replacement against the Ospreys and a week later starting in the friendly against the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park.