Connacht residents among best in Ireland for seeking help for mental health issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Connacht are among the best in Ireland for seeking help when an issue arises with their mental health.

New research from See Change reveals that 90% of survey respondents in Connacht and Ulster say they’s seek help if they were experiencing problems.

However, 42% of Connacht residents say they’d conceal a mental health difficulty from family, friends or colleagues.

16% say they’d delay seeking help due to the risk of others finding out.

The survey results come as See Change launches its green ribbon campaign today, which encourages people to wear the symbol throughout May, in order to raise awareness.

Director John Saunders explains what they want people to do.