Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Southern Kings Visit

By Sport GBFM
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:58 pm

The Connacht medical team have issued the below update on the squad ahead of Saturday night’s historic Guinness PRO14 clash against South Africa’s Southern Kings.

Tickets are still available for the game on Saturday night (7.35pm) with savings of up to 15% available when purchased online.

Update on returning players:
Tiernan O’Halloran has returned to team training following knee surgery at the end of last season.

Prop:
Finlay Bealham sustained a head injury in the Glasgow game and is currently following return to play protocols.

Lock:
Andrew Browne is rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury and expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Back Row:
Naulia Dawai is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and is aiming to return to full training in the coming weeks.

Scrum-half:
Caolin Blade will re-integrate into team training this week as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury in the pre-season game against Munster.

Centre:
Peter Robb underwent surgery for an ongoing hip issue earlier this week and will be out of action until December.

Back Three:
Niyi Adeolokun is continuing his recovery from knee surgery under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams.

Sport
