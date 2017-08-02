Connacht Rugby have confirmed that the province have agreed to the release of Marnitz Boshoff from the remaining year of his contract on compassionate grounds. Boshoff, who is currently in South Africa, requested to return home to be closer to his family after the sudden and tragic passing of his father earlier this year.

Having joined the squad last October, the out-half made his debut against the Cardiff Blues in November but injured his shoulder in his second appearance against Benetton Treviso.

Boshoff returned to the fold late in the season to make two further appearances and played his final game for Connacht away to Munster in May.

The Province would like to wish Marnitz and his family all the very best for the future and thank him for the contribution he made during his time here.

Commenting on his departure from the Sportsground, Marnitz Boshoff said:

“I would like to thank Connacht Rugby for agreeing to my request to be released from the final year of my contract after what has been a difficult season for me both on and off the field. During my time with the province I have experienced first-hand the unique sense of pride and community that exists throughout the province.

“There is an incredible group of players representing Connacht and I am proud to say I was part of this group. I have learned hugely from both players and management over the past season and this experience will have a positive impact on my career in the future.

“I would also like to thank the Connacht supporters who have been incredible when I represented them on the field and with their personal good wishes off the field. I wish Connacht every success in the future.”

An announcement with respect to a replacement will be made in the coming days.