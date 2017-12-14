15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht PPS Senior A Football Draw

By Sport GBFM
December 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:59 pm

The Draw has been announced for the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship.

It will begin on Wednesday the 24th of January with St Colmans College Claremorris playing the losers of Rice College and Roscommon CBS in the Preliminary Round.

The winner of Roscommon CBS and Rice College go straight into the Semi-Finals where they will play the winners of St Jarlath’s and the winners of the Preliminary Round.  The Other Quarter Final will see Ballinrobe CS and St Gerald’s with the winners playing St Attractas in the Semi-Final.

 

PRELIMINARY ROUND

WEDNESDAY 24TH JANUARY 2018

12.30

A: St Colmans College; v Losers Rice College/Roscommon CBS

 

Quarter Finals   31st January 2018

B   Ballinrobe CS v St Gerald’s

C  A v St Jarlath’s

 

SEMI FINALS 14TH FEBRUARY 2018

Winners Roscommon/Rice College v Winners C

St Attractas v Winners B

 

CONNACHT FINAL – 3rd March 2018

AISF – 24th March 2018 C v L

ALL IRELAND FINAL – Saturday 7th April

Optional Headline