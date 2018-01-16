Connacht look to secure a home quarter-final – Challenge Cup Round 6 preview

Pool Updates

Pool 1

High-flying Newcastle Falcons (23 points) have accomplished the hard part by winning the pool and securing a home quarter-final ahead of Saturday’s contest against Enisei-STM in Tbilisi where the outcome will determine their ranking in the last eight. A home win for Bordeaux-Bégles (16 points) against the Dragons will earn them a best runner-up spot.

Pool 2

Cardiff Blues (17 points) have qualified, but even a victory in Lyon is unlikely to translate that into a home quarter-final for the 2010 winners. To have any chance of grabbing a best runner-up place, Sale Sharks (11 points) will need to win in Toulouse, probably with a bonus point, and hope that results elsewhere go their way.

Pool 3

It has all come down to Friday evening’s showdown between Gloucester (21 points) and Pau (24 points) at Kingsholm. With both clubs already through to the knockout stage, the winner will secure a home quarter-final with the loser almost certain to be ranked number five.

Pool 4

Job done for Edinburgh (24 points) who have booked a home quarter-final. They will be looking to do the double over Stade Francais Paris |(13 points) to improve their ranking in the last eight, but the holders can still qualify as a best runner-up just as they did last season before going on to lift the trophy.

Pool 5

Connacht (21 points) are through and a victory over Oyonnax at The Sportsground on Saturday will secure a home quarter-final. Worcester (15 points) travel to Brive (12 points) where a win will guarantee them a place in the last eight as a best runner-up, but Brive are still very much in the race and even 16 points could see them qualify for the knockout stage for a record 13th time.

Pool 5: Connacht Rugby v Oyonnax

Saturday, 20 January, Kick-off: 14:30, The Sportsground

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (Eng), Assistant Ref: Karl Dickson (Eng), Assistant Ref: Phil Watters (Eng), Citing Commissioner: Richard McGhee (Sco)

Match facts

This will be the second meeting between the clubs with Connacht recording their biggest win on French soil in Round 1 (43-15).

Connacht have won their last five home games, a sixth victory would equal their best run at home which they set between December 2008 and April 2010.

Oyonnax have lost six of their last eight away games, including the last three in a row.

Connacht have kicked 12 penalty goals this season, more than any other side.

Jack Carty (53) has scored the most points this season, while no one has scored more tries than his teammate Matt Healy (7, level with Adam Radwan).

Qualification for the knockout stage

The five pool winners and the three best-placed runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals, and will be decided as follows:

(a) The pool winner will be the club with the highest number of match points in each pool. The best-placed runners-up will be the three clubs with the highest number of match points out of the five clubs that finish second in their respective pools. For the quarter-finals, the pool winners will be ranked 1 to 5 and the best-placed runners-up ranked 6th, 7th and 8th by the number of match points earned.

(b) If two clubs in the same pool are equal on match points at the conclusion of the pool stage, then their ranking will be determined by the results of the two matches played between the relevant clubs as follows:

(i) the club with the greater number of match points from the two matches; or

(ii) if equal, the club with the best aggregate points difference from the two matches; or

(iii) if equal, the club that scored the most tries in the two matches.

(c) If ranking remains unresolved and/or if clubs have not played each other previously in the pool stage, qualification/ranking will be determined as follows:

(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or

(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or

(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under Disciplinary Rules in the pool stage; or

(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.

The clubs ranked 1 to 4 will have home advantage in the quarter-finals as follows:

QF 1: Club 1 v Club 8 QF 2: Club 4 v Club 5

QF 3: Club 3 v Club 6 QF 4: Club 2 v Club 7

Semi-finals

NB The format for the semi-final matches in the Challenge Cup recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home.

Semi-final 1: winner QF 1 v winner QF 2

Semi-final 2: winner QF 3 v winner QF 4

The following clubs will have home stadium advantage in their respective semi-final matches:

For Semi-final 1

If the clubs ranked 1 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 1 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 1 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 4 win their QFs, the club ranked 8 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 8 and 5 win their QFs, the club ranked 5 will have home advantage

For Semi-final 2

If the clubs ranked 3 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 2 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 3 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 7 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 2 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home advantage

If the clubs ranked 6 and 7 win their QFs, the club ranked 6 will have home advantage