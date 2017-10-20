Connacht launch Ambassador Programme

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the launch of the Connacht Club Ambassador Programme. The programme involves at least two professional players being designated to each of the 27 clubs throughout the province for the 2017/18 season.

Each ambassador will visit their club for a range of specialist coaching sessions and seminars throughout the season depending on the needs of each individual club. Players have been assigned to clubs taking into account previous playing or coaching experience in the area.

To celebrate the initiative, two representatives from each of the 27 clubs in Connacht have been invited to attend this Saturday’s European Challenge Cup game against Worcester in the Sportsground. Before and after the game, the club representatives will have the opportunity to meet with players and enjoy Connacht’s first home European fixture of the season.

Commenting on the launch, Joe Gorham, Head of Club and Community at Connacht Rugby, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this initiative. The core purpose of our Grassroots to Green Shirts vision is to inspire the community through rugby success. This initiative will strengthen the link between the individual clubs and the professional players.

“Clubs will have the opportunity to lean on the professional experience of players and the programme is a great opportunity for professional player development. Community is central to everything we do in Connacht and this programme is further example of that.”

For more information on this initiative, please contact [email protected] connachtrugby.ie.