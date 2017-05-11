15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Connacht Junior Team Named To Face Munster In Final Interprovincial

By Sport GBFM
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:34 pm

The Connacht Junior Team for their final interprovincial of the season against Munster in Dunmore has been named. The team shows one change so far with Jack Winters of Ballinrobe starting at Number Eight instead of Roy Stanley. Christy Reilly of Corrib has also been introduced in the replacements.

A decision on Padraig Mannion’s fitness will be made closer to kick off with Cormac Grodan of Westport coming in if the Monivea prop fails a fitness test. Kick off on Saturday is at 2.30 on what will be an historic day for the Dunmore Club who are hosting their first ever Junior Inter Pro.

The Connacht Team and Replacements Are…..

Connacht Team
1 Cormac Grodan/ (Westport)/ Padraig Mannion (Monivea)
2 Shane Faulkner (NUIG RFC)
3 Adam Bourke (Westport RFC)
4 Vinnie Lally (Monivea RFC)
5 Marty Cummins (Dunmore RFC) Vice Captain
6 Stephen Joyce (Monivea RFC)
7 Fergal Tully (Ballina RFC)
8 Jack Winters (Ballinrobe RFC)
9 Mickey Murphy (Ballina RFC) Captain
10 Seamie Fahy (Monivea RFC)
11 Enda Hogan (Monivea RFC)
12 Matthew Mannion (Monivea RFC)
13 Coleman Maher (Monivea RFC)
14 Peter O Toole (Connemara RFC)
15 Ian Murphy (Tuam RFC)

 

Substitutes
16 Christy Reilly (Corrib RFC) Hooker
17 Eugene Conroy (Connemara RFC) Prop
18 GerFahy (Monivea) Prop
19 Brian McDonagh (Monivea RFC)
20 Roy Stanley (NUIG RFC)
21 Alan Tierney (Tuam RFC)
22 Ryan Guilfoyle (NUIG RFC)
23 Thomas Lee (Corrib RFC)

John Mulligan spoke to Connacht Team Manager Sean Higgins

 

It is going to be an historic day for Dunmore RFC who will be hosting their first Junior Interpro

John spoke to the president of the club Jimmy Coen

print
Podcasts, Sport
Athenry FC Win Western Hygiene Supplies Premier Division
May 11, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday May 11th 2017
May 11, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
May 10, 2017
Mervue United Prepare For SFAI U-16 Cup Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 11, 2017
Birdwatch Ireland hits out at illegal burning as wildfire at Cloosh Valley enters sixth day
May 11, 2017
Cloosh Valley wildfire situation improves

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline