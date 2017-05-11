Connacht Junior Team Named To Face Munster In Final Interprovincial

The Connacht Junior Team for their final interprovincial of the season against Munster in Dunmore has been named. The team shows one change so far with Jack Winters of Ballinrobe starting at Number Eight instead of Roy Stanley. Christy Reilly of Corrib has also been introduced in the replacements.

A decision on Padraig Mannion’s fitness will be made closer to kick off with Cormac Grodan of Westport coming in if the Monivea prop fails a fitness test. Kick off on Saturday is at 2.30 on what will be an historic day for the Dunmore Club who are hosting their first ever Junior Inter Pro.

The Connacht Team and Replacements Are…..

Connacht Team 1 Cormac Grodan/ (Westport)/ Padraig Mannion (Monivea) 2 Shane Faulkner (NUIG RFC) 3 Adam Bourke (Westport RFC) 4 Vinnie Lally (Monivea RFC) 5 Marty Cummins (Dunmore RFC) Vice Captain 6 Stephen Joyce (Monivea RFC) 7 Fergal Tully (Ballina RFC) 8 Jack Winters (Ballinrobe RFC) 9 Mickey Murphy (Ballina RFC) Captain 10 Seamie Fahy (Monivea RFC) 11 Enda Hogan (Monivea RFC) 12 Matthew Mannion (Monivea RFC) 13 Coleman Maher (Monivea RFC) 14 Peter O Toole (Connemara RFC) 15 Ian Murphy (Tuam RFC)

Substitutes 16 Christy Reilly (Corrib RFC) Hooker 17 Eugene Conroy (Connemara RFC) Prop 18 GerFahy (Monivea) Prop 19 Brian McDonagh (Monivea RFC) 20 Roy Stanley (NUIG RFC) 21 Alan Tierney (Tuam RFC) 22 Ryan Guilfoyle (NUIG RFC) 23 Thomas Lee (Corrib RFC)

John Mulligan spoke to Connacht Team Manager Sean Higgins

It is going to be an historic day for Dunmore RFC who will be hosting their first Junior Interpro

John spoke to the president of the club Jimmy Coen