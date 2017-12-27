Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Fixtures Announced

The draws for the Third Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has been made

T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round

Sunday 14th January 2018

1 Salthill Devon v Rahara Rovers/Merville Utd

2 MacDara v Merlin Woods

3 Dysart FC v Carbury FC

4 Renmore v Ballinasloe Town

5 Cloonfad Utd v Corrib Rangers

6 Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers

7 Ballina Town/Loughrea v Westport Utd/Arrow Harps

8 Moore Utd v Ballygawley Celtic

9 Mervue Utd/Athenry FC v Ballymoe FC

10 Achill Rovers v Craughwell

11 Cois Fharraige/Moylough 79’ v Castlebar Celtic

12 St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore

13 Straide & Foxford v Corrib Celtic/Moyne Villa

14 Ballyhane/Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd/Galway Bohs

15 St Peters FC v Iorras Aontaithe/Roscommon Utd

16 West Utd v Calry Bohs

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 2nd Round

Sunday 14th January 2018

1 Real Tubber v Barna Furbo/Athenry FC B

2 Swinford/Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic

3 Benbulben FC v Corrib Celtic B/Dynamo Blues B

4 Galway Bohs B/Cregmore FC v Colemanstown Utd

5 Kilmore/West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B/Kilshanvey FC

6 Kilkerrin Utd/Fahy Rovers v Crossmolina/Dynamo Blues A

7 Castlebar Celtic B/Snugboro Utd v Manulla B/Gurteen Celtic

8 Hudson Bay FC v Knocknacarra FC

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.