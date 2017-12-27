15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Fixtures Announced

By Sport GBFM
December 27, 2017

Time posted: 3:14 pm

The draws for the Third Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has been made

T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round

Sunday 14th January 2018       

1       Salthill Devon v Rahara Rovers/Merville Utd

2       MacDara v Merlin Woods

3       Dysart FC v Carbury FC

4       Renmore v Ballinasloe Town

5       Cloonfad Utd v Corrib Rangers

6       Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers

7       Ballina Town/Loughrea v Westport Utd/Arrow Harps

8       Moore Utd v Ballygawley Celtic

9       Mervue Utd/Athenry FC v Ballymoe FC

10     Achill Rovers v Craughwell

11     Cois Fharraige/Moylough 79’ Castlebar Celtic

12     St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore

13     Straide & Foxford v Corrib Celtic/Moyne Villa

14     Ballyhane/Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd/Galway Bohs

15     St Peters FC v Iorras Aontaithe/Roscommon Utd

16     West Utd v Calry Bohs

 

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 2nd Round 

Sunday 14th January 2018         

1       Real Tubber v Barna Furbo/Athenry FC B

2       Swinford/Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic

3       Benbulben FC v Corrib Celtic B/Dynamo Blues B

4       Galway Bohs B/Cregmore FC v Colemanstown Utd

5       Kilmore/West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B/Kilshanvey FC

6       Kilkerrin Utd/Fahy Rovers v Crossmolina/Dynamo Blues A

7       Castlebar Celtic B/Snugboro Utd v Manulla B/Gurteen Celtic

8       Hudson Bay FC v Knocknacarra FC

All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.

