Connacht Junior Cup And Shield Fixtures Announced

The draws for the Third Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Cup and the Second Round of the TP Brennan Connacht Shield has been made
T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round
Sunday 14th January 2018
1 Salthill Devon v Rahara Rovers/Merville Utd
2 MacDara v Merlin Woods
3 Dysart FC v Carbury FC
4 Renmore v Ballinasloe Town
5 Cloonfad Utd v Corrib Rangers
6 Boyle Celtic v Manor Rangers
7 Ballina Town/Loughrea v Westport Utd/Arrow Harps
8 Moore Utd v Ballygawley Celtic
9 Mervue Utd/Athenry FC v Ballymoe FC
10 Achill Rovers v Craughwell
11 Cois Fharraige/Moylough 79’ v Castlebar Celtic
12 St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore
13 Straide & Foxford v Corrib Celtic/Moyne Villa
14 Ballyhane/Ballymote Celtic v Ballisodare Utd/Galway Bohs
15 St Peters FC v Iorras Aontaithe/Roscommon Utd
16 West Utd v Calry Bohs
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 2nd Round
Sunday 14th January 2018
1 Real Tubber v Barna Furbo/Athenry FC B
2 Swinford/Coolaney Utd v Cam Celtic
3 Benbulben FC v Corrib Celtic B/Dynamo Blues B
4 Galway Bohs B/Cregmore FC v Colemanstown Utd
5 Kilmore/West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B/Kilshanvey FC
6 Kilkerrin Utd/Fahy Rovers v Crossmolina/Dynamo Blues A
7 Castlebar Celtic B/Snugboro Utd v Manulla B/Gurteen Celtic
8 Hudson Bay FC v Knocknacarra FC
All Cup & Shield Games decided on the day if still a draw after 90 minutes plus one period of extra time (10 minutes E/W) FIFA Rules on Penalty’s to apply. Any Club / Team forfeiting a fixture will be removed from the competition and disciplinary action will follow.