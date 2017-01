The draws for the Connacht Junior Cup quarter finals and semi finals will take place next Sunday, January 22nd at 5.30pm live from the studios of Galway Bay FM. The competition will be down to 8 teams by then as the second round matches are completed. Among the big games next Sunday are the clashes of defending champions Ballina and Connemara, the meeting of Mayo rivals Ballinrobe and Westport, Creggs host near neighbours Dunmore and Monivea will have home advantage against Castlebar.

