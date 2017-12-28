15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster

By Sport GBFM
December 28, 2017

Time posted: 3:34 pm

Ahead of the New Year’s Day clash with Leinster in the RDS, the Connacht Medical Team have issued a squad update. Thankfully, there are no new injury concerns following on from last weekend’s victory over Ulster in the Sportsground but there are updates on a number of existing injuries.

The starting XV to take on Leinster will be announced on Saturday 30th of December.

Prop:
Denis Buckley sustained an ankle injury in the game versus Brive and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Dominic Robertson McCoy will integrate partially into training over the next two weeks and will return to action in early January.

JP Cooney is recovering from his recent hamstring surgery and will be out of action until April.

Hooker:
Pat O’Toole sustained a hamstring injury in training last week and will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Lock:
Andrew Browne has stepped up his rehabilitation from his Achilles injury and and will return to action in early January.

Outhalf:
Steve Crosbie will be out of action until the end of January with a knee injury.

Back Row:
Eoin McKeon is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a calf injury and will be out of action until the end of January.

Jake Heenan is recovering from shoulder surgery and will be out of action until April.

Jarrad Butler had no ill effects following his return to play versus Ulster at the weekend.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will return to team training in mid January.

Back Three:

Rory Scholes has stepped up his rehabilitation from his abdominal surgery and and will return to action in early January.

Cormac Brennan will return in February following shoulder surgery.

Sport
