Connacht face Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the restructured Guinness PRO14 Championship on Saturday at 7.35pm. Ahead of the game, a number of players have returned to team training having recovered from respective injuries. Denis Buckley (finger), Quinn Roux (ankle), Jake Heenan (back), Tom Farrell (thigh) and Peter Robb (head) have returned in the past week.

Meanwhile, Naulia Dawai sustained a minor hamstring injury in training last week and is currently rehabilitating under the supervision of the medical and fitness teams. Scrum half Caolin Blade has stepped up his rehabilitation this week following his hamstring injury in the pre-season friendly against Munster.

Niyi Adeolokun, who underwent knee surgery at the end of last season will return to partial team training towards the end of September/early October. Tiernan O’Halloran is still recovering from knee surgery in the off season and will return to team training in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Glasgow Warriors are available online.