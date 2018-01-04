Connacht issue Squad Update ahead of clash with Munster

The Connacht Medical team have issued a squad update ahead of their interprovincial clash with Munster in Thomond Park on Saturday (K.O. at 7:45pm). Cian Kelleher is the only new injury concern after the New Year’s Day fixture away to Leinster and has been ruled out of the Munster game.

Prop:

Denis Buckley underwent surgery this week on an ankle injury sustained versus Brive last month and will be out of action until mid-February.

Dominic Robertson McCoy has returned to full team training this week following his thumb injury.

JP Cooney is recovering from recent hamstring surgery and will be out of action until April.

Hooker:

Pat O’Toole is continuing his rehabilitation for his hamstring injury under the supervision of the medical and performance team.

Lock:

Andrew Browne has stepped up his rehabilitation from his achilles injury and will return to action in early January.

Outhalf:

Steve Crosbie will be out of action until the end of January with a knee injury.

Back Row:

Eoin McKeon is progressing well in his rehabilitation from a calf injury and will be out of action until the end of January.

James Connolly is continuing his recovery from a recent calf injury and is due to integrate into team training next week.

Sean O’Brien is recovering following shoulder surgery and will return to team training in late January.

Jake Heenan is recovering from shoulder surgery and will be out of action until April.

Back Three:

Cian Kelleher sustained a head injury in the game versus Leinster and will follow return to play protocols.

Rory Scholes has returned to full team training this week following his appendix surgery.

Cormac Brennan will return in February following shoulder surgery.