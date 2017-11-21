Connacht Intermediate Club Final Reaction

Michael Glaveys defeated Claregalway 3-14 to 1-12 to win the Connacht Intermediate Club Title on Sunday Last.

Galway Bay FM Sport spoke to the winners and losers from an incredible day’s action.

First, the reaction of Claregalway Manager Paul Kilgannon, he spoke to Barry Cullinane

Ollie Turner then got the reaction from Michael Glaveys Side

He first spoke to Glavey’s Players Cathal Heneghan and Darren O’Malley

Ollie then spoke to Chairman Gerry Coffey, Former Chairman Gerry Markham and Seamus Duke of the Roscommon People

Former Roscommon and Michael Glaveys star Paul Earley spoke to Ollie Turner

Finally, Ollie got the reaction of Glaveys Manager Ian Daly