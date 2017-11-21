CONNACHT GAA TO HOST 2018 FEILE NA nGAEL

Connacht GAA will in 2018 be hosting the national festival of Under 14 hurling and camogie known as Feile na nGael. In 2014 Connacht GAA hosted Feile Peil na n-Og in which most clubs in Connacht hosted and were involved in the festival of under 14 football.

The same will happen in 2018 as close on 60 hurling clubs from the province and 12 more from Westmeath and Longford will be involved. There will also be close on 50 camogie clubs from the province hosting camogie clubs from all over Ireland. The dates for Feile na nGael 2018 are June 8th/9th and 10th.

There will be group games on Friday evening and Saturday morning when the host team plays the visiting team. On Saturday afternoon the cup and shield quarter finals will be played. This all leads to the semi finals and finals of the cup and shield competitions in all divisions which will be played primarily at the Connacht GAA centre on the Sunday morning to evening. In the 2014 Feile Peil na nOg close on 20,000 people attended the Connacht GAA centre over the weekend with over 10,000 players, mentors and spectators present on the Sunday alone making it the largest ever gathering of underage players at any one series of games in the history of the GAA.

Mayo’s John Hopkins the Connacht Council PRO is chairman of Feile na nGael 2018 with Clareman Michael O Connor from NUIGalway as secretary. Each county has a representative on the committee along with camogie and handball representatives.

An information night will be held at the Connacht GAA centre, Ballyhaunis on this coming Thursday commencing at 8pm and concluding at 930pm. Every club who is interested and committed to playing in Feile na nGael hurling and camogie are requested to send a representative who will be involved with the underage section of one’s club in the coming year. Each club is asked to bring the entry fee on the night which will be recorded by staff present.

Gearoid O Maolmhichil, the GAA’s national children and welfare officer will be present to answer questions pertaining to Garda Vetting and other connected matters. For further information please contact Secretary Michael O Connor on 0879840184.