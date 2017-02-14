Connacht FA Youths Results and Fixtures

Connacht Results Weekend 11th/12th February 2017
SFAI U-12 SUBWAY Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 12 O’ Clock
|Galway League
|3-0
|Mayo League
|Sligo League
|2-0
|Donegal League
SFAI U-12 Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 (Abbeycartron) K.O 12 O’ Clock
|Longford League
|2-0
|Athlone
SFAI U-13 SUBWAY Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 2.30pm
|Galway League
|5-1
|Longford League
FAI Umbro Inter League Cup Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 2.30pm
|Galway League
|2-1
|Clare League
Connacht Fixtures Weekend 18th/19th February 2017
SFAI U-12 Skechers Cup Saturday 18th February 2017 K.O 2pm
|Maree/Oranmore
|v
|Middleton
SFAI U-16 Skechers Cup Saturday 18th February 2017 K.O 2pm
|Burren Celtic
|v
|Mervue Utd
SFAI U-13 Skechers Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O 2pm
|Mervue Utd
|v
|Carrigaline (Cork)
SFAI U-12 Skechers Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O 11am
|Carn FC
|v
|Mervue Utd
FAI Umbro Youth Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O Time TBC
|St Kevins Boys
|v
|Maree/Oranmore