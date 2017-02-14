15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

CONNACHT FA

Connacht FA Youths Results and Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 3:36 pm

Connacht Results Weekend 11th/12th February 2017

SFAI U-12 SUBWAY Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 12 O’ Clock

Galway League        3-0 Mayo League
Sligo League        2-0 Donegal League

 

SFAI U-12 Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 (Abbeycartron) K.O 12 O’ Clock

Longford League        2-0 Athlone

 

 SFAI U-13 SUBWAY Inter League Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 2.30pm

Galway League        5-1 Longford League

 

FAI Umbro Inter League Cup Saturday 11th February 2017 K.O 2.30pm

Galway League        2-1 Clare League

 

Connacht Fixtures Weekend 18th/19th February 2017

SFAI U-12 Skechers Cup Saturday 18th February 2017 K.O 2pm

Maree/Oranmore        v Middleton

 

SFAI U-16 Skechers Cup Saturday 18th February 2017 K.O 2pm

Burren Celtic        v Mervue Utd

 

SFAI U-13 Skechers Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O 2pm

Mervue Utd        v Carrigaline (Cork)

 

SFAI U-12 Skechers Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O 11am

Carn FC        v Mervue Utd

 

FAI Umbro Youth Cup Sunday 19th February 2017 K.O Time TBC

St Kevins Boys        v Maree/Oranmore
Sport
