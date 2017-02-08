15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

CONNACHT FA

Connacht FA Underage Cup And Shield Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 3:21 pm

Connacht Cup U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Cregmore/Claregalway V Claremorris A
Maree/Oranmore A V Manulla
Westport Utd A/Mervue A V Arrow Harps
Newtown FC V AC Celtic

 

Connacht Cup U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Salthill Devon A V ST Francis
Castlebar Celtic V Ballina Town
Mervue Utd A V Colga FC
Abbey Rovers V Manor Rangers

 

Connacht Cup U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Melview V Maree/Oranmore A/Castlebar Celtic
Mervue Utd A V Salthill Devon B
Salthill Devon A V Strand Celtic
Renmore V Castlerea Celtic

 

Connacht Cup U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Colga FC V Claremorris A/Athenry
Ballina V CP Ajax
Westport Utd V Tuam Celtic A
Galway Hibs V Salthill Devon A

 

Connacht Shield U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Hudson Bay V Knocknacarra
Colga FC B V Colga FC A
Kilglass/Enniscrone V Corofin Utd A
Merville Utd V Ballymahon

 

Connacht Shield U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

AC Celtic v UCL Harps
Benbulben v Kilshanvey Utd
Manulla v Ballisodare Utd
Westport Utd v St Josephs B

 

Connacht Shield U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Fahy Rovers v Knocknacarra
Coolaney v Westport Utd
Swinford v Mervue Utd B
Ballisodare v Stonepark

 

Connacht Shield U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Boyle Celtic v Craughwell Utd
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue United
Ballisodare Utd v Athenry B
Manulla v Fahy Rovers
