CONNACHT FA

Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures

By Sport GBFM
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:58 pm

Connacht Fixtures Weekend 25th/26th  February 2017

SFAI U-12 Skechers Cup Saturday 25th February 2017 (Westport) K.O 12

Westport Utd V Southend United

 

SFAI U-15 Skechers Regional Cup Final Saturday 25th February 2017 K.O 2pm

Stonepark V Castlebar Celtic

 

         FAI Umbro Youth Cup Sunday 26th February 2017 K.O 12.30pm

St Kevins Boys       V Maree/Oranmore

 

 

Connacht Cup U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Cregmore/Claregalway V Claremorris A
Maree/Oranmore A V Manulla
Westport Utd A/Mervue A V Arrow Harps
Newtown FC V AC Celtic

 

 

Connacht Cup U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Salthill Devon A V ST Francis
Castlebar Celtic V Ballina Town
Mervue Utd A V Colga FC
Abbey Rovers V Manor Rangers

 

 

Connacht Cup U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Melview V Maree/Oranmore A
Mervue Utd A V Salthill Devon B
Salthill Devon A V Strand Celtic
Renmore V Castlerea Celtic

 

 

Connacht Cup U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Colga FC V Claremorris A
Ballina V CP Ajax
Westport Utd V Tuam Celtic A
Galway Hibs V Salthill Devon A

 

 

Connacht Shield U-12 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Colga FC B V Colga FC A
Kilglass/Enniscrone V Corofin Utd A
Merville Utd V Ballymahon

 

Connacht Shield U-14 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

AC Celtic v UCL Harps
Benbulben v Kilshanvey Utd
Manulla v Ballisodare Utd
Westport Utd v St Josephs B

 

 

Connacht Shield U-16 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Fahy Rovers v Knocknacarra
Coolaney v Westport Utd
Swinford v Mervue Utd B

 

 

Connacht Shield U-18 Quarter Finals Weekend 25th/26th February 2017

Boyle Celtic v Craughwell Utd
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue United
Ballisodare Utd v Athenry B
Manulla v Fahy Rovers
Sport
