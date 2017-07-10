Connacht Eagles to face English opposition in British and Irish Cup

The Connacht Eagles have been drawn in Pool 4 of the British & Irish Cup along with English Championship sides Rotherham Titans, Richmond and Ealing Trailfinders.
The campaign kicks off in October as the Eagles travel to Rotherham in the opener before hosting Ealing later in the month.
A double-header against Richmond takes place in December before the pool stages are rounded off with the return fixtures against Ealing and Rotherham.
Munster A will begin the defence of their B&I Cup title away at Ospreys Select as the southern province and the Ospreys have drawn in Pool 1 along with Nottingham and Bedford Blues.
Last season’s finalists Jersey Reds, who lost 29-28 in Cork, are named in Pool 3, along with Dragons Select, London Scottish and Yorkshire Carnegie.
Hartpury RFC, who have been promoted from National League One to the Greene King IPA Championship, will face Cornish Pirates, Scarlets Select and Ulster A in Pool 5.
Following their relegation from the Premiership, Connacht’s pre-season opponents Bristol Rugby are drawn in Pool 2 along with Cardiff Blues Select, Doncaster and Leinster A.
Pool 1
Bedford Blues
Munster A
Nottingham
Ospreys Select
Pool 2
Bristol Rugby
Cardiff Blues Select
Doncaster Knights
Leinster A
Pool 3
Dragons Select
London Scottish
Yorkshire Carnegie
Jersey Reds
Pool 4
Connacht A
Rotherham Titans
Richmond
Ealing Trailfinders
Pool 5
Cornish Pirates
Hartpury RFC
Scarlets Select
Ulster A
British & Irish Cup 2017/18 fixtures
Round 1: 13-15 October 2017
Nottingham v Bedford Blues
Ospreys Select v Munster A
Doncaster Knights v Leinster A
Cardiff Blues Select v Bristol Rugby
London Scottish v Dragons Select
Jersey Reds v Yorkshire Carnegie
Rotherham Titans v Connacht A
Ealing Trailfinders v Richmond
Hartpury RFC v Cornish Pirates
Ulster A v Scarlets Select
Round 2: 20-22 October 2017
Bedford Blues v Ospreys Select
Munster A v Nottingham
Leinster A v Cardiff Blues Select
Bristol Rugby v Doncaster Knights
Dragons Select v Jersey Reds
Yorkshire Carnegie v London Scottish
Connacht A v Ealing Trailfinders
Richmond v Rotherham Titans
Cornish Pirates v Ulster A
Scarlets Select v Hartpury RFC
Round 3: 8-10 December 2017
Munster A v Bedford Blues
Nottingham v Ospreys Select
Bristol Rugby v Leinster A
Doncaster Knights v Cardiff Blues Select
Yorkshire Carnegie v Dragons Select
London Scottish v Jersey Reds
Richmond v Connacht A
Rotherham Titans v Ealing Trailfinders
Scarlets Select v Cornish Pirates
Hartpury RFC v Ulster A
Round 4: 15-17 December 2017
Bedford Blues v Munster A
Ospreys Select v Nottingham
Leinster A v Bristol Rugby
Cardiff Blues Select v Doncaster Knights
Dragons Select v Yorkshire Carnegie
Jersey Reds v London Scottish
Connacht A v Richmond
Ealing Trailfinders v Rotherham Titans
Cornish Pirates v Scarlets Select
Ulster A v Hartpury RFC
Round 5: 12-14 January 2018
Nottingham v Munster A
Ospreys Select v Bedford Blues
Doncaster Knights v Bristol Rugby
Cardiff Blues Select v Leinster A
London Scottish v Yorkshire Carnegie
Jersey Reds v Dragons Select
Rotherham Titans v Richmond
Ealing Trailfinders v Connacht A
Hartpury RFC v Scarlets Select
Ulster A v Cornish Pirates
Round 6: 29 January 2018
Bedford Blues v Nottingham
Munster A v Ospreys Select
Leinster A v Doncaster Knights
Bristol Rugby v Cardiff Blues Select
Dragons Select v London Scottish
Yorkshire Carnegie v Jersey Reds
Connacht A v Rotherham Titans
Richmond v Ealing Trailfinders
Cornish Pirates v Hartpury RFC
Scarlets Select v Ulster A