Connacht Eagles to face English opposition in British and Irish Cup

The Connacht Eagles have been drawn in Pool 4 of the British & Irish Cup along with English Championship sides Rotherham Titans, Richmond and Ealing Trailfinders.

The campaign kicks off in October as the Eagles travel to Rotherham in the opener before hosting Ealing later in the month.

A double-header against Richmond takes place in December before the pool stages are rounded off with the return fixtures against Ealing and Rotherham.

Munster A will begin the defence of their B&I Cup title away at Ospreys Select as the southern province and the Ospreys have drawn in Pool 1 along with Nottingham and Bedford Blues.

Last season’s finalists Jersey Reds, who lost 29-28 in Cork, are named in Pool 3, along with Dragons Select, London Scottish and Yorkshire Carnegie.

Hartpury RFC, who have been promoted from National League One to the Greene King IPA Championship, will face Cornish Pirates, Scarlets Select and Ulster A in Pool 5.

Following their relegation from the Premiership, Connacht’s pre-season opponents Bristol Rugby are drawn in Pool 2 along with Cardiff Blues Select, Doncaster and Leinster A.

Pool 1

Bedford Blues

Munster A

Nottingham

Ospreys Select

Pool 2

Bristol Rugby

Cardiff Blues Select

Doncaster Knights

Leinster A

Pool 3

Dragons Select

London Scottish

Yorkshire Carnegie

Jersey Reds

Pool 4

Connacht A

Rotherham Titans

Richmond

Ealing Trailfinders

Pool 5

Cornish Pirates

Hartpury RFC

Scarlets Select

Ulster A

British & Irish Cup 2017/18 fixtures

Round 1: 13-15 October 2017

Nottingham v Bedford Blues

Ospreys Select v Munster A

Doncaster Knights v Leinster A

Cardiff Blues Select v Bristol Rugby

London Scottish v Dragons Select

Jersey Reds v Yorkshire Carnegie

Rotherham Titans v Connacht A

Ealing Trailfinders v Richmond

Hartpury RFC v Cornish Pirates

Ulster A v Scarlets Select

Round 2: 20-22 October 2017

Bedford Blues v Ospreys Select

Munster A v Nottingham

Leinster A v Cardiff Blues Select

Bristol Rugby v Doncaster Knights

Dragons Select v Jersey Reds

Yorkshire Carnegie v London Scottish

Connacht A v Ealing Trailfinders

Richmond v Rotherham Titans

Cornish Pirates v Ulster A

Scarlets Select v Hartpury RFC

Round 3: 8-10 December 2017

Munster A v Bedford Blues

Nottingham v Ospreys Select

Munster A v Bedford Blues

Nottingham v Ospreys Select

Bristol Rugby v Leinster A

Doncaster Knights v Cardiff Blues Select

Yorkshire Carnegie v Dragons Select

London Scottish v Jersey Reds

Richmond v Connacht A

Rotherham Titans v Ealing Trailfinders

Scarlets Select v Cornish Pirates

Hartpury RFC v Ulster A

Round 4: 15-17 December 2017

Bedford Blues v Munster A

Ospreys Select v Nottingham

Leinster A v Bristol Rugby

Cardiff Blues Select v Doncaster Knights

Dragons Select v Yorkshire Carnegie

Jersey Reds v London Scottish

Connacht A v Richmond

Ealing Trailfinders v Rotherham Titans

Cornish Pirates v Scarlets Select

Ulster A v Hartpury RFC

Round 5: 12-14 January 2018

Nottingham v Munster A

Ospreys Select v Bedford Blues

Doncaster Knights v Bristol Rugby

Cardiff Blues Select v Leinster A

London Scottish v Yorkshire Carnegie

Jersey Reds v Dragons Select

Rotherham Titans v Richmond

Ealing Trailfinders v Connacht A

Hartpury RFC v Scarlets Select

Ulster A v Cornish Pirates

Round 6: 29 January 2018

Bedford Blues v Nottingham

Munster A v Ospreys Select

Leinster A v Doncaster Knights

Bristol Rugby v Cardiff Blues Select

Dragons Select v London Scottish

Yorkshire Carnegie v Jersey Reds

Connacht A v Rotherham Titans

Richmond v Ealing Trailfinders

Cornish Pirates v Hartpury RFC

Scarlets Select v Ulster A