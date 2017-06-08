Connacht Drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in European Challenge Cup

The Draw has been announced for the European Challenge Cup. Connacht have been drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in Pool five of the competition with the first round of games to be played the weekend of the 12th to the 15th of October.

In The Champions Cup…..

Leinster will face new Aviva Premiership champions Exeter in the pool stages of next season’s rugby Champions Cup.

The Blues have also drawn Montpellier and Glasgow in Pool 3.

For the second year in-a-row Munster have both Racing 92 and Leicester for company in Pool 4 – along with Castres.

Ulster will play Wasps, La Rochelle and Harlequins in Pool 1