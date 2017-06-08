15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Connacht Drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in European Challenge Cup

By Sport GBFM
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:39 pm

The Draw has been announced for the European Challenge Cup. Connacht have been drawn with Brive, Worcester and Oyonnax in Pool five of the competition with the first round of games to be played the weekend of the 12th to the 15th of October.

In The Champions Cup…..
Leinster will face new Aviva Premiership champions Exeter in the pool stages of next season’s rugby Champions Cup.
The Blues have also drawn Montpellier and Glasgow in Pool 3.
For the second year in-a-row Munster have both Racing 92 and Leicester for company in Pool 4 – along with Castres.
Ulster will play Wasps, La Rochelle and Harlequins in Pool 1

print
Sport
Galway city mosque to hold open day
Step forward for city centre indoor skate park and rock climbing area
June 8, 2017
OLYMPIC CHAMPION GREG LOUGANIS CONFIRMED FOR RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES ON INIS MÓR
June 8, 2017
Mayo Name Team To Face Galway
June 8, 2017
Galway Mountain Bike Club Hosts National Bike Week Event

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 8, 2017
Draft review into Portiuncula Hospital maternity services completed
June 8, 2017
Step forward for city centre indoor skate park and rock climbing area

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline