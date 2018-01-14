15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connacht Cup And Shield Results

By Sport GBFM
January 14, 2018

Time posted: 6:09 pm

T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round Results Sunday 14th January 2018                         

Salthill Devon                                2-4         Merville Utd

MacDara                                        3-0         Merlin Woods

Dysart FC                                       1-2         Carbury FC

Renmore                                        PP          Ballinasloe Town                              21st Jan 2018

Cloonfad Utd                                 1-2         Corrib Rangers

Boyle Celtic                                   5-0         Manor Rangers

Loughrea                                        1-0         Westport Utd

Moore Utd                                     4-1         Ballygawley Celtic

Mervue Utd                                    PP          Ballymoe FC                                    21st Jan 2018

Achill Rovers                                 1-0         Craughwell

Moylough 79’ FC                           0-8         Castlebar Celtic

St Bernards                                    3-0         Maree/Oranmore

Straide & Foxford                          2-1         Corrib Celtic

Ballyhane                                       PP          Ballisodare Utd                                 21st Jan 2018

St Peters FC                                    4-0         Iorras Aontaithe

West Utd                                        4-1         Calry Bohs

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round 

Athenry FC B                                 2-0         Barna/Furbo FC

Dynamo Blues B                            2-3         Corrib Celtic B

Cregmore FC                                  2-0         Galway Bohs B

 

T P Brennan Connacht Shield 2nd Round

Real Tubber                                   PP         Athenry FC B                                    21st Jan 2018

Swinford                                        4-2         Cam Celtic

Benbulben FC                                PP         Corrib Celtic B                                 21st Jan 2018

Galway Bohs B/Cregmore FC    PP          Colemanstown Utd                         21st Jan 2018

West Coast Utd                              v             Mervue Utd B                                  Match Abandoned

Kilkerrin Utd                                 4-1         Dynamo Blues A

Snugboro Utd                                0-3         Manulla B

Hudson Bay FC                             4-2         Knocknacarra FC

Sport
January 14, 2018
