Connacht Cup And Shield Results

T P Brennan Connacht Cup 3rd Round Results Sunday 14th January 2018
Salthill Devon 2-4 Merville Utd
MacDara 3-0 Merlin Woods
Dysart FC 1-2 Carbury FC
Renmore PP Ballinasloe Town 21st Jan 2018
Cloonfad Utd 1-2 Corrib Rangers
Boyle Celtic 5-0 Manor Rangers
Loughrea 1-0 Westport Utd
Moore Utd 4-1 Ballygawley Celtic
Mervue Utd PP Ballymoe FC 21st Jan 2018
Achill Rovers 1-0 Craughwell
Moylough 79’ FC 0-8 Castlebar Celtic
St Bernards 3-0 Maree/Oranmore
Straide & Foxford 2-1 Corrib Celtic
Ballyhane PP Ballisodare Utd 21st Jan 2018
St Peters FC 4-0 Iorras Aontaithe
West Utd 4-1 Calry Bohs
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 1st Round
Athenry FC B 2-0 Barna/Furbo FC
Dynamo Blues B 2-3 Corrib Celtic B
Cregmore FC 2-0 Galway Bohs B
T P Brennan Connacht Shield 2nd Round
Real Tubber PP Athenry FC B 21st Jan 2018
Swinford 4-2 Cam Celtic
Benbulben FC PP Corrib Celtic B 21st Jan 2018
Galway Bohs B/Cregmore FC PP Colemanstown Utd 21st Jan 2018
West Coast Utd v Mervue Utd B Match Abandoned
Kilkerrin Utd 4-1 Dynamo Blues A
Snugboro Utd 0-3 Manulla B
Hudson Bay FC 4-2 Knocknacarra FC