Connacht Council Confirm Post Primary Schools Senior A And B Football Championship Fixtures

Details of the Preliminary Round of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A and Quarter Finals of the Senior B Football Championships have been announced. The Senior A Championship will feature two games as a double header at the Connacht Centre of excellence on the 18th of January. Rice College take on St Muredachs at 11am with the winners playing Holy Rosary College Mountbellew in the Quarter Final on the 1st of February. The other Preliminary Round game throws in at 12.30 and sees Summerhill take on St Geralds with the winners playing St Jarlaths College Tuam in the Quarter Final on the 1st of February.

The Senior B Quarter Finals will see Four Games played between the 10th and the 23rd of January. On the 10th, Roscommon CBS play Ballinrobe Community School. Then on the 18th, St Nathy’s face St Aloysius and St Joseph’s The Bish face St Louis Kiltimagh in Headford at 12.30. The final quarter Final on the 23rd of January sees Presentation College Athenry take on Ballinamore at the Connacht Centre of Excellence at 12.30.

Details of the Senior B, Senior C, Junior B and Juvenile B Post Primary Football league Finals have also been confirmed. The Senior B League Final between Presentation Athenry and Ballinrobe will be played in Tuam on Wednesday the 18th of January throwing in at 12.30. On the Same day and at the same time, The Senior C League Final between Ballyhaunis and Glenamaddy takes place in the Connacht centre of excellence while the Junior B League Final between St Muredachs and Claregalway will be played on Monday the 23rd of January with the Connacht Centre of Excellence the venue.

The Connacht Post Primary Schools Juvenile B Football League Final between St Joseph’s The Bish and Ballinrobe will be played in Headford on Friday the 20th of January and will throw in at 12.30.