Connacht Clan AGM This Saturday

The Connacht Clan AGM will take place in the Meyrick Hotel, Eyre Square, Galway on Saturday the 8th of July 2017 at 2.30 p.m.

The meeting is open to all members of the Connacht Clan.

The draft Agenda is as follows:

1. Welcome

2. Presentation of Financials for 2016/2017 season

3. Season Wrap up 2016/2017

4. Look ahead to Season 2017/2018

5. Election of Committee Members

6. Any Other Business

The Clan Committee are always looking for new members, and any ideas they might bring.

We’re an inclusive and open organisation, so do feel free to roll up your sleeves and join in. I

f you would like to stand for election to the Committee, please drop an email to [email protected]