Connacht Appoint Peter Wilkins As New Defence Coach

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are delighted to confirm the appointment of Peter Wilkins as Defence Coach.

Wilkins, who has spent the past two seasons at Edinburgh Rugby will join Kieran Keane’s new look coaching ticket for next season along with Jimmy Duffy and Nigel Carolan.

Wilkins, from England, began his coaching journey with the RFU before moving to Australia where he progressed within the Queensland Reds from Regional Rugby Manager to Defence Coach.

During his time in Brisbane he was also Head Coach of Queensland A and Defence Coach of Queensland Country. In the summer of 2015, he returned with his family to the UK to take up the Defence Coach role at Edinburgh.

Wilkins will join up with the province for the beginning of pre-season in June.

Commenting on the news, Peter said:

“I’m really pleased to be joining Connacht Rugby and excited about the opportunity to become a part of an organisation I have enormous respect for.

“I have visited the Sportsground as an opposition coach and have always been struck, not just by the skill set and commitment of the Connacht players on the field, but also by the passion and rugby values of the Connacht supporters and wider community.

“I’m well aware of Kieran’s qualities from my time in the southern hemisphere, and am really looking forward to working closely with him, as well as Jimmy, Nigel and the other members of the organisation.

“I look forward to contributing to further success for Connacht Rugby and the province as a whole.”

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane added:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Peter to Connacht Rugby ahead of the new season. In identifying the right candidate for this role, we were taken by the consistent, positive feedback on the work that Peter has done in his previous roles. We are excited about what he will be able to bring to a new coaching team and look forward to his arrival at the start of pre-season.”