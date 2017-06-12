Connacht Announce Signing Of Peter McCabe

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are delighted to announce the signing of prop Peter McCabe for the 2017/18 season.

25-year-old McCabe spent a short time training with Connacht as part of a loan deal in January but was recalled by Munster Rugby in February to start in the front row against Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO12.

The Cork-born prop played a starring role as Munster ‘A’ won the British & Irish Cup last season and made five senior appearances having earned his PRO12 debut in November 2016, coming on as a replacement against the Ospreys. The following week he started the friendly victory over the Maori All Blacks at Thomond Park and ended the season with four PRO12 appearances to his name.

Commenting on the announcement, Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said: “We’re delighted to have Peter joining us for the new season. He already had a short taste of training with Connacht earlier in the year but it will be great to have him on board and part of the squad from the beginning of pre-season.”

Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy added: “We have been keen for Peter to join our squad for some time now. He has huge potential as a young Irish prop and will add even more competition to our front row options. I’m really looking forward to working with him next season.”

McCabe is delighted to make the move to the Sportsground: “It is a privilege to sign for Connacht Rugby, a club that epitomises pride in the jersey and who play an exciting and expansive brand of rugby that I feel will suit my game. I look forward to pushing myself over the coming season.”

McCabe is the second new signing to join the province in the past week after Irish qualified scrum-half James Mitchell made the move from Sale Sharks last Wednesday.

A new Head of Athletic Performance, David Howarth, was also appointed recently. Howarth joined from NBA side Oklahoma City Thunder where he worked as Athletic Performance Coordinator for the past three years.