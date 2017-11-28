15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Condition of rental properties major concern for Galway tenants

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than one in ten cases dealt with by Threshold Galway last year related to the condition of rental properties.

The housing charity has published its annual report for 2016, which reveals that nationally, it received over 71 thousand calls from concerned tenants.

At the Galway office, a quarter of cases concerned tenancy terminations, and one in ten related to rent reviews or increases.

One in five cases dealt with in Galway last year related to tenants seeking accommodation, which Threshold says points to the continuing reduction in the availability of rental properties

