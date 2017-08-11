Concerns over speed limits at new N18 overbridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about speed limits at a new motorway overbridge on the N18.

Loughrea area councillor Michaey Fahy says motorists travelling on the N18 southbound are going too fast over the new M17/M18 overbridge.

He says drivers are being forced to slow down quickly when they cross the bridge, as they are not expecting the new roundabout on the route near Kiltiernan.

Councillor Fahy says he’s raised the issue with the County Council in the hope of erecting signs warning motorists to slow down.