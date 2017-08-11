15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Concerns over speed limits at new N18 overbridge

By GBFM News
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about speed limits at a new motorway overbridge on the N18.

Loughrea area councillor Michaey Fahy says motorists travelling on the N18 southbound are going too fast over the new M17/M18 overbridge.

He says drivers are being forced to slow down quickly when they cross the bridge, as they are not expecting the new roundabout on the route near Kiltiernan.

Councillor Fahy says he’s raised the issue with the County Council in the hope of erecting signs warning motorists to slow down.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Friday 11th August, 2017
Burst water main in Kinvara
August 11, 2017
Arrabawn plans new Co-Op store in Athenry
University Hospital Galway
August 11, 2017
Plans for series of access changes at UHG
August 11, 2017
Burst water main in Kinvara

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 11, 2017
Claregalway Hotel Ladies Club Championship Fixtures
August 10, 2017
Ireland Under 18 Women’s basketball team going for glory at European Championships in Dublin on Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK