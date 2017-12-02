Concerns over outstanding pay following closure of Glenamaddy Community Development company

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over outstanding pay following the closure of Glenamaddy Community Development company this summer.

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy claims some members of staff are still owed outstanding holiday pay.

He’s appealing to the board of management of the GCDC to engage with union officials in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Deputy Murphy has tabled a number of parliamentary questions on the matter with the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty.

The Minister revealed the company was funded under the Community Services Programme for one manager and 4.5 full time equivalent posts – which equated to funding of over 117 thousand euro a year.

Deputy Murphy says there should be adequate cash in the company to resolve the issue of outstanding pay as Christmas approaches.