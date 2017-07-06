15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Concerns over insufficient staffing in delivery of county road maintenance

By GBFM News
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staffing levels at Galway county council are not sufficient for basic road maintenance.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says municipal engineers around the county are operating on skeleton crews.

The Independent TD argues part of the problem concerns €400,000 in recent pay rises announced by the government, which the council has had to fund from its existing budget.

Deputy Fitzmaurice warns that without more staff on their crews, local engineers will not be able to perform essential work on public roads.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 6th July, 2017
July 6, 2017
Almost a quarter of Galway motorists upgrade car every three years
July 6, 2017
Galway among Europe’s top 10 cultural cities
July 6, 2017
Further public meeting on future of Westwood Hotel

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 6, 2017
Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – The Captains
July 5, 2017
Milltown’s Deirdre Mongan Named On Irish Team for Para Athletics World Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK