Concerns over insufficient staffing in delivery of county road maintenance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staffing levels at Galway county council are not sufficient for basic road maintenance.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says municipal engineers around the county are operating on skeleton crews.

The Independent TD argues part of the problem concerns €400,000 in recent pay rises announced by the government, which the council has had to fund from its existing budget.

Deputy Fitzmaurice warns that without more staff on their crews, local engineers will not be able to perform essential work on public roads.